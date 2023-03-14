StockNews.com Lowers Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
TSQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Townsquare Media Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of TSQ opened at $8.04 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
