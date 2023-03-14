StockNews.com Lowers U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLCA. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $873.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.60. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.

Insider Activity

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,969.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.