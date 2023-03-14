STP Self Reported Market Cap Hits $92.34 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, STP has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market cap of $92.34 million and $66.72 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00027016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00033162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00021088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00210862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,357.24 or 0.99912152 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04960475 USD and is up 16.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $55,926,038.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

