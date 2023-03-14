Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 40,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc identifies, secures, and commercializes patented and proprietary environmental clean technologies. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Solutions, Solid Waste, and Corporate. The Environmental Solutions segment includes the activities of MV Technologies, SEER Environmental Materials, and PelleChar.

Further Reading

