Stratis Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $80.19 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.35 or 0.06871672 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00069849 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00025780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00022650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,066,147 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

