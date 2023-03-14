Streakk (STKK) Price Tops $172.24

Streakk (STKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $246,767.63 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for approximately $172.24 or 0.00690647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 180.63680104 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $176,434.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

