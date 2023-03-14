Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $259,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.21. 47,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.76. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

