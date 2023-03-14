Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $31.49 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.8% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned about 0.34% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.