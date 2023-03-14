SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.50. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.