sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.00

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. sUSD has a total market cap of $38.82 million and $26.14 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 38,744,688 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

