Sweat Economy Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.43 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $36.65 million and $9.43 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,336,839,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,065,074,234 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

