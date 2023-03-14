Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 810,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Synopsys Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of SNPS stock traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.34. 326,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,785. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synopsys (SNPS)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.