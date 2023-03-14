Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 810,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.34. 326,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,785. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

