Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

SYPR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

