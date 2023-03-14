Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after acquiring an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $89.35. 3,077,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,713,156. The stock has a market cap of $463.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $109.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

