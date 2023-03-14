Tanner Powell Sells 8,277 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Stock

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) CEO Tanner Powell sold 8,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $100,068.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,606 shares in the company, valued at $648,096.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MFIC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. 312,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $717.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.58. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. This is an increase from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 344.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment stock. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MidCap Financial Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MFIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut MidCap Financial Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.