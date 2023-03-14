Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up about 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,592,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. UBS Group upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £101 ($123.10) to £119 ($145.03) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.7 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,672. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.