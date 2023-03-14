Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.81. The company had a trading volume of 183,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,203. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.31.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

