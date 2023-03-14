Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 3.0% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 23.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.19. The company had a trading volume of 105,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,880. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

