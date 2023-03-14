Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.08 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.7 %

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.49. 856,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.64 and its 200 day moving average is $207.72. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

