Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Down 19.7% in February

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIV. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 746,200 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,760,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

