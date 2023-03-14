Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 2,457 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 594,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,213 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Blackstone by 4.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,984,720 shares of company stock worth $578,961,943. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded up $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.95. 2,903,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,081. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

