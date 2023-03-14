Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Has $326,000 Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 62.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

