Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Has $326,000 Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
Globalstar Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
- Regional Bank Depositors Turn to Bank of America After SVB Fail
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.