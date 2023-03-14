Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Major Shareholder Acquires $17,625.40 in Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 6,779 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $17,625.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,377,053 shares in the company, valued at $29,580,337.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Gp Lp Column III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, January 19th, Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 69,739 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $174,347.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Group Gp Lp Column III bought 49,463 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $123,162.87.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TNYA traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 509,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,706. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $14.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

TNYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.