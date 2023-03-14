Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THC. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.47.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

