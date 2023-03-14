TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $238.56 million and $22.73 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00049300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00021878 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000858 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,933,221 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,836,709 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.