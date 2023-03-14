TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $232.61 million and approximately $22.35 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00069675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00052858 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00022616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000904 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001870 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,701,756 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,571,676 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.