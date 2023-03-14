Tether (USDT) Reaches Market Cap of $73.68 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $73.68 billion and approximately $76.10 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 73,141,766,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,398,710,308 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

