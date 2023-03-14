The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger Purchases 50,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.68. 111,404,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,562,544. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

