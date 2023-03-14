The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 376,468 shares of company stock worth $23,074,307 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.31. 4,247,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,452,926. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $260.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

