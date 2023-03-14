The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Short Interest Down 14.6% in February

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.1 %

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $151.56. The company had a trading volume of 972,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.19 and a 200-day moving average of $148.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

