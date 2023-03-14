The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

TSE:LEV opened at C$2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.69. The company has a market cap of C$660.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$11.52.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

