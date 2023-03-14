The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 6,340,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 431,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

ODP Trading Up 3.4 %

ODP stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.01. 433,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,170. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. ODP has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that ODP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of ODP by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

