The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PNC. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.
The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.53. 8,275,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,584. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $124.21 and a 52-week high of $199.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.
In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.
