The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Short Interest Update

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 382,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Real Brokerage Trading Down 5.1 %

Real Brokerage stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 45,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,462. Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 64.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.