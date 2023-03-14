The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 222,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Price Performance

RMR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,963. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $810.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $250.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.05 million. Analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

