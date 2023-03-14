The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,963,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,723 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.96% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $212,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 67,634 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783 over the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 73,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $133.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

