The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Buys £45,225 in Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,809 ($22.05) per share, with a total value of £45,225 ($55,118.83).

Shares of The Weir Group stock traded up GBX 54 ($0.66) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,856.50 ($22.63). The stock had a trading volume of 581,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,915. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,835.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,680.26. The stock has a market cap of £4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,283.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Weir Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,312 ($15.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,072 ($25.25).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 19.30 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,074.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.16) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.77) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,023.33 ($24.66).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

