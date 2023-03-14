Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,237,000 after buying an additional 886,075 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,946,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,995,574 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $541.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $565.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

