Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) Insider Purchases A$42,946.53 in Stock

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$42,946.53 ($28,631.02).

Thorney Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 84.95 and a current ratio of 27.75.

Thorney Opportunities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thorney Opportunities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01.

About Thorney Opportunities

Thorney Opportunities Ltd is an equity fund launched and managed by Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. Thorney Opportunities Ltd is domiciled in Australia.

