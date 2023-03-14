Threshold Price Up 22.3% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $451.42 million and $386.50 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00034915 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002173 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021785 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00216027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,915.23 or 0.99984848 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.9034 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03911222 USD and is up 10.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $51,818,844.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

