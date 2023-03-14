Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of C$9.15 and a 12-month high of C$14.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$328.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

