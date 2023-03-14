Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.11

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 760178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
Titan International Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $707.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Titan International
In other Titan International news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 792,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,108,621.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $5,219,000. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
