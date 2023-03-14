Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.11

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 760178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Titan International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $707.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.

Get Titan International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan International

In other Titan International news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Titan International news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 792,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,621.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $5,219,000. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

About Titan International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 65.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1,753.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth $83,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.