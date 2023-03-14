Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,196 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 77% compared to the typical volume of 2,370 put options.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of ABR stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. 5,547,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,972. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

