Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Raised to C$3.00 at National Bankshares

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

TRZ stock opened at C$3.25 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.07.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported C($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.17) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$573.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$619.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

