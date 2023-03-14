Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIG opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Trean Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -0.35.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). Trean Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,891,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

