Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRVI shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

