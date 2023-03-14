Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBOX. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.38) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.10).

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 136.40 ($1.66) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 120.08 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 251.40 ($3.06). The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

Tritax Big Box REIT Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 1.98 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,258.06%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Elizabeth Brown acquired 11,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £14,906.70 ($18,167.82). Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Featured Articles

