TRON 24 Hour Volume Hits $492.36 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0672 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and approximately $492.36 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005978 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003738 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001824 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,249,493,736 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

