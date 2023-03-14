TRX Gold’s (TNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a C$1.10 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.60% from the company’s previous close.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
TNX stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$174.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.53.
About TRX Gold
