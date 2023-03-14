TRX Gold’s (TNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a C$1.10 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.60% from the company’s previous close.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

TNX stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$174.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.53.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

