TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Assertio worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASRT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 12.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 191,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Assertio by 115.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Assertio by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Assertio by 23.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Assertio during the third quarter worth about $468,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assertio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Assertio Stock Up 14.7 %

About Assertio

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $334.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.